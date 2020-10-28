Zeta Set to Bring Strong Winds to the Valley Overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane again overnight and will make landfall near southeast Louisiana this evening. Before Zeta moves inland, we still stay cloudy, warm, and muggy with off-and-on showers at times. The heaviest and most widespread rain will hold off until after midnight, when we expect Zeta to move through central Alabama as a strong tropical storm. Our main time frame for impacts from Zeta will be from 12 to 8 AM ET.
After midnight, gusts of up to 45 – 55 MPH will be possible, especially along and north of I-85, where we expect a higher likelihood of power outages. The rest of our area could still see tropical storm-force gusts, so make sure you have any Halloween decorations secure before going to bed this evening—and have a way to receive alerts like the WTVM Weather app or your weather radio. Though the tornado risk is low, it’s not zero, with southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia in the spots where a brief spin-up tornado could pop-up early tomorrow morning. Since Zeta will be moving quickly, we do not expect any flooding concerns, but 1-2″ of rain will be possible, especially in the northwestern portions of the Valley. Apart from a lingering shower, rain should come to an end by Thursday afternoon with big changes in the forecast to follow.
A strong cold front headed our way will help push Zeta off to the northeast and bring us a refreshing shot of cooler and drier air to set us up for some perfect fall weather for Halloween Weekend! So, we’ll finally trade in 80s for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. Another cold front headed our way early next bring could bring an even colder shot of air to the Valley, putting morning lows down in the 40s by Monday and keeping us pleasant and dry through most of the week—so have a jacket around for Election Day. And don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour this weekend; enjoy the extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning!
