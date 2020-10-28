Zeta Set to Bring Strong Winds to the Valley Overnight

After midnight, gusts of up to 45 – 55 MPH will be possible, especially along and north of I-85, where we expect a higher likelihood of power outages. The rest of our area could still see tropical storm-force gusts, so make sure you have any Halloween decorations secure before going to bed this evening—and have a way to receive alerts like the WTVM Weather app or your weather radio. Though the tornado risk is low, it’s not zero, with southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia in the spots where a brief spin-up tornado could pop-up early tomorrow morning. Since Zeta will be moving quickly, we do not expect any flooding concerns, but 1-2″ of rain will be possible, especially in the northwestern portions of the Valley. Apart from a lingering shower, rain should come to an end by Thursday afternoon with big changes in the forecast to follow.