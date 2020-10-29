Alabama State NAACP to provide rides, assistance to voters Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State NAACP and its branches across the state will offer free rides to the polls on Tuesday.
According to the Alabama State NAACP, voters can contact the NAACP if they need a ride by calling 256-444-1300.
“With just days away from what will be a historic election, mobilizing voters has never been more important or necessary,” said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama State NAACP.
The NAACP says it will also offer free assistance in resolving voting issues. If someone is having an issue voting, they can call the same number and an attortney will assist them. They can also call the national hotline at 866-our-vote.
If you are unable to resolve voting issues, then you have the right to request a provisional ballot and try to get the issue resolved the next day, the NAACP added.
