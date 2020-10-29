City of Columbus employees to receive one-time COVID-19 bonus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City employees in Columbus may have a COVID-19 bonus coming their way.
City council approved a one-time $650 bonus for all full-time, regular employees who are on the payroll as of Friday, October 30.
People who will not receive this pay include, elected officials, part-time , temporary, and seasonal workers. Those included can expect to see the additional amount in their paycheck two weeks from Friday. Councilor Toyia Tucker said it’s vital to recognize the people who came to work throughout the pandemic.
“Even when the pandemic was at its height, when we really didn’t know what to expect, these individuals were still dedicated,” said Tucker. “They are essential workers. They had to be there. There was no shutdown for them. It’s extremely important we take care of our employees.”
According to the presentation made at council Tuesday, the funds came from an unexpected sales tax revenue received from the Georgia Department of Revenue audit.
