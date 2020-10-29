Early voting ends tomorrow in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting in Columbus ends Friday, October 30.
Early voting sites are open to all voters no matter where you live in Muscogee County.
Here are the advance voting sites:
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center
- 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga. 31901
- October 16 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Park in the garage - voting is in The Dining Gallery on the top floor
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
- 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907
- October 19 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink
- 400 4th Street, Columbus, Ga. 31901
- October 25 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Columbus Health Department Building is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voters. The Columbus Health Department Building is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.
The City Services Center is also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 30. The City Services Center is located at 3111 Citizens Way in Columbus.
Once early voting ends, you must vote at your designated voting precinct on Election Day, November 3. To know where your designated voting precinct is located, click here.
