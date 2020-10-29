Ft. Benning announces trick-or-treating hours and safety guidelines

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of Halloween, Fort Benning has announced its trick-or-treating hours and safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said this year, families are limited to trick-or-treating within their housing area. Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
They must follow the social distancing guidelines of six feet apart and only one family should approach a home at a time. For families giving out candy, they must wear gloves and a face covering.
