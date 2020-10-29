6,000+ lose power as Chattahoochee Valley feels Tropical Storm Zeta

6,000+ lose power as Chattahoochee Valley feels Tropical Storm Zeta
Power outage (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Alex Jones | October 29, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 4:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 6,000 residents of the Chattahoochee Valley are currently without power.

Georgia Power reports that approximately 3,262 people in the area are experiencing a power outage.

2,500 of those affected customers are Columbus residents. More specifically, 633 of them are in the area of Cusseta Rd. and Dawson St. in south Columbus.

Approximately 450 of those customers are in the area of Wooldridge Rd. in Fortson.

Another 257 of those customers are in the area of Mann Rd. and Kings Gap Rd. in Shiloh, near the northeastern edge of Harris County.

Diverse Power reports another 2,415 customers in the area are dealing with an outage.

Nearly 200 of those are in the area of Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain. Another 170 outages are reported in the area of Pebble Dr. in Hogansville.

Flint Energies are reporting 337 area outages at this time.

Crews are actively working to restore power, but there is no expected time that service should be restored.

For more detailed information on outages, click here for Georgia Power and here for Diverse Power or here for Flint Energies.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.