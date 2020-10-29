Multiple roads temporarily closed in Auburn due to storm debris from Hurricane Zeta

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Safety Department is reporting multiple temporary road closures due to storm debris from Hurricane Zeta.
The following roadways are currently impassible:
- E University Dr. from Shelton Mill Rd. to Dekalb St.
- N College St. from Drake Ave. to S Cary Dr.
- E Farmville Rd. near US Hwy 280
- Ryan St. from E Glenn Ave. to E Thach Ave.
- Moore’s Mill Rd. at E Samford Ave.
- N Donahue Dr. at CSX rail crossing
The Public Safety Department is in communication with Alabama Power Company to coordinate clean up efforts.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid these areas. Drivers are also asked to use extreme caution when approaching intersections as some traffic signals are inoperable. If a traffic light is inoperable, the intersection should be treated as a 4-way stop.
