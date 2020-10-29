Record-breaking voting surge continues in the Peach State

Early voting is almost double the 2016 numbers. (Source: KAUZ)
By Dave Miller | October 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 1:21 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers to vote during the state’s gold-standard three weeks of early in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia continues to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.

Ballots cast as of noon on October 29, 2020:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 3,484,708
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast on this date: 45,002
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 2,360,377
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 1,124,331

Ballots cast as of close of polls on November 2, 2016:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 1,903,544
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,748,726
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 154,818

Percent increases*:

  • Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 79.8%
  • Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 32.3%
  • Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 616%

*Percentage increases compare close of polls data for the 17th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.

