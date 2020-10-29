SCHOOL CLOSURES: Some schools closing, changing schedules due to impact of Tropical Storm Zeta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley Schools are making the decision to close schools or amend their schedules after Tropical Storm Zeta made its way through the area.
Closed on Thursday, Oct. 29 - Officials say that road closures are keeping buses from traveling to some areas and power outages across the county are hindering remote, online instruction.
Opening of schools delayed by two hours on Thursday, Oct. 29 - Officials say this will allow for better assessment of road conditions and make it safer for buses to travel.
Buses will arrive at their scheduled stops two hours after their regularly scheduled times. Afternoon buses and dismissal times will remain on their normal schedule.
Closed on Thursday, Oct. 29 - Virtual learning will also not take place due to power outages and flooding on campus
This is a developing list. Check back to see if your school or school district has made changes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.