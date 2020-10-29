Sen. Perdue, Ossoff will not meet for final debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will not face off in another debate before the election.
Perdue’s campaign said he will now be joining President Trump for a rally that day. The debate was scheduled for Sunday.
The two candidates in Georgia’s U.S. Senate races squared off in Savannah Wednesday night for a debate. Polls show the two candidates are neck and neck in the last few days leading up to the election.
Perdue’s campaign released the following statement:
