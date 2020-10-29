Sen. Perdue, Ossoff will not meet for final debate

By Olivia Gunn | October 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 11:22 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will not face off in another debate before the election.

Perdue’s campaign said he will now be joining President Trump for a rally that day. The debate was scheduled for Sunday.

The two candidates in Georgia’s U.S. Senate races squared off in Savannah Wednesday night for a debate. Polls show the two candidates are neck and neck in the last few days leading up to the election.

Perdue’s campaign released the following statement:

“As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia,” said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. “For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff’s top donor Chuck Schumer derailed. Senator Perdue also voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite not a single member of the Senate Democrats crossing over – and Jon Ossoff would have joined their opposition had he been in the senate. To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts.”

