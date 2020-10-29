Some Muscogee Co. residents requesting absentee ballot as election day nears

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As election day gets closer, some Muscogee County voters still want to vote by mail.
Their main concern is their ballots being mailed to them and processed by Nov. 3.
Muscogee County voter Ivan Rome, who is attending Columbia University in New York City, said it took three weeks for him to receive his ballot.
“I was checking my mail box everyday, but you know the mail system is a little wonky. They just kind of leave your stuff out there. You don’t really get an alert, so I was scared somebody might have got my ballot or something,” said Rome.
According to the Muscogee County Board of Elections, they have to receive your ballot by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. for it to count. If you’re voting by mail from out of state, you need to consult with your local post office to find the best option for your ballot to reach the election’s office on time. One thing to note is that you cannot drop it off at a ballot drop box or board of elections outside of your county.
In an effort to make sure his vote is counted, Rome paid $40 to overnight his ballot from New York City to Columbus.
“I filled it out and then I overnighted it to my mom so she could put it in the drop box, because last year my ballot didn’t make it in time,” he said.
If you live in Muscogee County and still want to vote by mail, October 30 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Tamika Geist, Muscogee County’s assistant director of elections and registrations, said they’re working with the Columbus postal system to ensure everyone who requests a ballot by Friday afternoon will receive it by election day.
“We take them to the mail everyday and drop them off. So, everything that comes in before 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at the latest, we will be able to process,” Geist said.
Absentee ballots can b, taken to the elections office located on the second floor of the City Service center on Macon Road, or at any drop boxes outside the early voting sites in Muscogee County. The ballot must be in by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Uniformed and overseas citizens have three days after election day to get their ballot in and postmarked for Nov. 3.
