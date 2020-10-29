Some Muscogee Co. residents requesting absentee ballot as election day nears

According to the Muscogee County Board of Elections, they have to receive your ballot by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. for it to count. If you’re voting by mail from out of state, you need to consult with your local post office to find the best option for your ballot to reach the election’s office on time. One thing to note is that you cannot drop it off at a ballot drop box or board of elections outside of your county.