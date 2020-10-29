Two Georgians face off for House of Representatives 3rd congressional district seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The race to Capitol Hill is on for candidates hoping to represent their district in the United States House of Representatives.
People in the third district are choosing between incumbent Drew Ferguson and newcomer Val Almonord. Ferguson and Almonord both have medical backgrounds. Ferguson’s background is in dental and Almonord’s is in medicine.
Both are hoping the residents of Georgia’s third district will send them to D.C. to improve the counties. Each candidate has a different focus though.
“I have a proven track record of serving my hometown and the third district of Georgia. We’ve stayed committed to taking a pragmatic, practical approach to solving the problems,” Ferguson said.
“Because I want to represent everyone regardless of your political affiliation, regardless of your color, regardless of your race, regardless of what you do for a living. I want to represent you equally,” Almonord said.
The two both said they want what’s best for their constituents, but each man has a different vision. Almonord said he wants to focus on healthcare as priority number one.
“I will try to bring clinics or hospitals close to them,” Almonord said.
Ferguson on the other hand, said what the rural district needs is economic opportunity. He said with that, things like healthcare, broadband access, and overall quality of life improve.
“I really have been committed and am to those basic principles and human needs. No matter if you’re black, white, Latino, Asian, yellow with purple polka dots, it doesn’t matter. A job, a house, a great education and personal freedom to believe and worship how you want to is vitally important,” Ferguson said.
Representing everyone is one thing the two candidates have in common.
“I want to see everyone treated equal, meaning in housing, in hiring for a job, firing when things get tough, in healthcare, let’s treat everyone equally,” Almonord said.
The third congressional district includes part of Muscogee County as well as Harris, Troup, Meriwether and several others.
Ferguson said he’s running because the work is not done and he wants to continue helping the people in rural Georgia.
Almonord, on the other hand, said he does not believe Ferguson represents his constituents and thinks it’s time for a change.
