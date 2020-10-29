Zeta Exits Stage Right; Cooler and Drier Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skies are in the process of clearing out now that Zeta has moved well to our north and east. Other than some sprinkles, the rain is mostly over and we’re heading for a dry and much cooler night with lows in the 40s and 50s by early Friday morning. We will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Friday with the nice weather carrying over to Halloween for all of the trick-or-treaters out there. Sunday, temperatures will climb back to the low and mid 70s with an increase in clouds ahead of a second cold front that will really cool things down heading into early next week. Highs will hold in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s early Tuesday morning. It would not be out of the question for some folks to see their first frost of the year early on Tuesday, so make sure you make plans to take care of the plants! Your Election Day will start out chilly, but will be sunny and cooler than average in the afternoon hours. Look for dry conditions to continue through the middle and end of next week. Don’t forget Halloween night to set those clocks back one hour before you head to bed - and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.