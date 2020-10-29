Zeta Moving Out by Mid-Morning Thursday; Big Improvements in Extended Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Zeta is still a tropical storm as it moves through north Alabama this morning - winds are still quite gusty across the Chattahoochee Valley, but should continue to calm down over the next few hours below ‘damaging’ limits. There is still potential for some trees to come down and power outages through about 7-8 AM ET, but conditions will improve in a big way after that. Later on Thursday afternoon the skies will clear out a bit, and cooler air will blow in. We will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Friday with the nice weather carrying over to Halloween for all of the trick-or-treaters out there. Sunday, temperatures will climb back to the low and mid 70s with an increase in clouds ahead of a second cold front that will really cool things down heading into early next week. highs will hold in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s early Tuesday morning. Your Election Day will start out chilly, but will be sunny and cooler than average in the afternoon hours. Look for dry conditions to continue through the middle and end of next week. Don’t forget Halloween night to set those clocks back one hour before you head to bed - and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.