Columbus mayor makes internal suggestion for new police chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has made his selection for who should become the newest chief of police.
After a nationwide search, Mayor Henderson is recommending Major Freddie Blackmon, who is currently with the Columbus Police Department, for the role.
Current Chief of Police Ricky Boren is retiring after 49 years with the department. October 31 marks his last day on the job.
Major Blackmon will take over the role in an interim capacity until he can be confirmed to the position in the Nov. 17 Columbus City Council meeting.
Maj. Blackmon has been with the department for more than 34 years, starting as a patrol officer in 1986.
“I am excited to bring forward Freddie as the candidate to fill the Chief’s position. He is the right person to lead this city and the great men and women who serve in law enforcement. He has my complete support. This is an appointment Columbus can be proud of,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus and work with the outstanding men and women of the Columbus Police Department. My focus will be on creating a culture of trust and developing community relationships while protecting our citizens,” said Blackmon.
The Chief of Police is responsible for the daily operations of the police department and oversees nearly 500 sworn officer positions and more than 100 civilian personnel.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.