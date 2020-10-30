Columbus Police Department hosts Safety, Smiles, and Treats with Police event for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children in the Columbus area got a special treat from the police department Friday evening.
The Columbus Police Department hosted Safety, Smiles, and Treats with Police.
The idea of the event was to provide children with access to candy in a safe and fun environment. Families were seen dressed up in their Halloween costumes and enjoying live music, food, and trick-or-treating.
One child said she’s happy the community could come together during these unprecedent times.
“We have everyone here and we’re still able to do what we like the most on Halloween,” said trick-or-treater Riley Law. “We’re able to talk to other people, we’re able to trick-or-treat or trunk-or- treat. All that having fun in the community. I think that’s a really good thing people are doing, despite this whole pandemic thing.”
Social distancing guidelines were enforced at the event. A limited number of families were allowed in at a time and masks were required.
