Community remembers former Columbus mayor Bob Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A military hero and former Columbus mayor was honored Friday, a month after passing way.
The National Infantry Museum hosted a celebration of life memorial in honor of retired colonel and former mayor, Bob Poydasheff, affectionately known as Uncle Bob. The memorial took place at the stadium behind the National Infantry Museum.
Speakers included Congressman Sanford Bishop, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley, and son Rob Poydasheff.
“With all the outpouring of love, which struck my family and me, was the fact that there was not one person that spoke about my dad who didn’t mention love and friendship,” said Rob Poyadasheff. “And I think that’s what he was all about and that’s why he’s been celebrated is because his love for the people of Columbus.”
Bob Poydasheff passed away in late September. He served 24 years in the army and was mayor of Columbus from 2003 to 2007. Bob Poydasheff was 90 years old.
