Democratic U.S. Senate candidates campaign in Columbus the day before early voting ends

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Georgia democratic candidates campaigned in Columbus Thursday evening as they’re urging voters to make sure their voices are heard.
Local and statewide candidates on the ballot spoke at a drive-in rally hosted by the Muscogee County Democrats at the Columbus Civic Center.
“We’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted before in the history of this state," said Jon Ossoff.
One of the bigger names at Thursday’s rally included Ossoff who is running against Republican Senator David Perdue in one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races.
“This is about our health. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s taken nearly a quarter of a million American lives and the only way that we will solve this crisis is electing new leaders who will empower public health experts to lead us in a public health emergency. But to do that, we have to vote," Ossoff said in an interview before the rally.
Ossoff is urging absentee voters to drop off their absentee ballots and not mail them. He also focused on health care and the pandemic.
“The pandemic is accelerating. Hospitalizations are increasing. Deaths are increasing. Remember that Senator Perdue said this would be no deadlier than the flu. He knew that. He lied to us and even during this pandemic, he is still working to appeal protections for pre-existing conditions. We can solve this crisis, but we need leaders who will put the public health experts in charge, in a public health emergency who will trust doctors and scientists instead of politicizing the response and misleading the people," Ossoff said.
John Burke, Perdue for Senate communications director, shared this statement:
“You feel the breeze? That’s change on the way," Rev. Raphael Warnock said to the crowd Thursday night.
Warnock is another big name who participated in Thursday’s rally. Warnock is one of 20 candidates running in the special election to replace Johnny Isakson’s U.S. Senate seat which is currently held by Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.
“Who are we? We are the workers who make other people rich and can barely ourselves make the rent. We the people," Warnock said.
“We need somebody this day in age that will unite us and not divide us, and he brings that type of caliber reputation to the table. He’s a fantastic person and he’s always out trying to lift others up and to me, that kind of compassion is what we need in Washington," said State Representative Calvin Smyre of Rev. Warnock.
Other candidates who spoke include Greg Countryman who is running for sheriff and Congressman Sanford Bishop who is up for reelection.
