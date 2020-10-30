Democratic U.S. Senate candidates campaign in Columbus the day before early voting ends

“The pandemic is accelerating. Hospitalizations are increasing. Deaths are increasing. Remember that Senator Perdue said this would be no deadlier than the flu. He knew that. He lied to us and even during this pandemic, he is still working to appeal protections for pre-existing conditions. We can solve this crisis, but we need leaders who will put the public health experts in charge, in a public health emergency who will trust doctors and scientists instead of politicizing the response and misleading the people," Ossoff said.