Dothan daycare worker charged with child abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A former south Alabama daycare worker has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Investigators say they began looking into the allegations against Candeline Hyde, 36, of Dothan, on Wednesday.
Dothan’s Special Investigations Unit determined Hyde injured at least six children in her class after becoming frustrated that they would not listen to her and follow her instructions.
The abuse allegedly involved Hyde using “pressure points” on the children’s necks and shoulders to gain compliance. Some of the victims were special needs children, according to police.
Police say the daycare began looking into the situation after several parents notified them of unexplained bruises and injuries to their children.
After learning of the allegations, the daycare fired Hyde and called police. Detectives have since determined the abuse took place between August and October.
Hyde is being held on six counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years old, but more charges are possible.
Bond has been set at $360,000.
