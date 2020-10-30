Fall Weather Finally Returns!

Saturday morning will be chilly and crisp, setting the stage for gorgeous, sunny weather for Halloween. Temperatures will only top out near 70 on Saturday, but run a touch warmer in the mid 70s on Sunday ahead of another even stronger cold front in store for early next week. Before more clouds move in on Sunday—and the first day of November!—don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Always a good idea when the time changes to switch out your fire alarm and weather radio batteries, too. An isolated shower or two are possible Sunday, but most of us will stay dry.