Fall Weather Finally Returns!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Halloween weekend upon us, another fall cold front has moved in behind Zeta, ushering in a welcome dose of much colder and drier air for the next several days. Morning clouds and brisk conditions on the backside of the cold front will give way to some cool sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs only rebounding into the 60s.
Saturday morning will be chilly and crisp, setting the stage for gorgeous, sunny weather for Halloween. Temperatures will only top out near 70 on Saturday, but run a touch warmer in the mid 70s on Sunday ahead of another even stronger cold front in store for early next week. Before more clouds move in on Sunday—and the first day of November!—don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Always a good idea when the time changes to switch out your fire alarm and weather radio batteries, too. An isolated shower or two are possible Sunday, but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will plummet again for the start of the week with highs in the 60s and lows down into the 40s and even 30s by Monday and Tuesday mornings. So, if you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, make sure you bundle up when headed to the polls! Fortunately, Election Day looks sunny and rain-free, and that pattern should persist through mid-week until we see some more clouds and a few isolated showers possible again later next week.
