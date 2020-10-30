Homicide investigation underway after body found in creek in Hatchechubbee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Russell County after a body was found in Hatchechubbee Friday afternoon.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said the body is believed to be that 39-year-old Anthony Wilborn who was reported missing from Phenix City. Wilborn was last seen October 21 inside of a truck that was later found abandoned near Pine Road.
During a virtual press conference Friday night, Taylor said at around 3:30 p.m., the Russell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at Hatchechubbee. A man in the area followed what he described as a foul odor to the creek and discovered what the sheriff’s department believes to be Wilborn’s body.
“We don’t know a cause of death,” Taylor said. “We don’t have a time of death just yet. We are hoping those things will come out in the autopsy, even though it is going to be extremely difficult because of the decomposition.”
The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death. There was some decomposition to the body from what the sheriff said appears to be from an extended period of time in the water.
