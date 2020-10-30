Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A unique event is taking place at the Columbus Riverfront this weekend.
“Come to the Table” is an outdoor communion experience and takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodruff Park. There will be worship music and everyone is invited to take communion.
There will also be specific prayers for healing, the community, revival, and reconciliation.
Organizers said it’s an opportunity for people from any church to fellowship amid the pandemic, trouble, and racial division.
“We’re broken as a people and I think the place to start is the table of Jesus Christ,” said Muscogee County Jail Chaplain Neil Richardson.
“We are all one, no matter where we come from, or our backgrounds. And Jesus symbolized that through communion,” said Rev. Adrian Chester, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
“There’s no place better to resolve our differences than to come to the table,” mentioned Sandy Ellington, executive director of RV Women’s Alliance. “As a southerner, we all know what it’s like to gather around a table for food and fellowship. This just takes it to another level.”
Chester said they’re taking extra precautions with handling of the communion elements and also social distancing. Attendees are urged to arrive before 4 p.m. Sunday and bring their own lawn chair.
