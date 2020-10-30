Pleasant (and Cooler) Stretch of Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that moved in as Zeta exited the area has led us to some fantastic weather on this Friday, and the forecast will be for clear skies and cool conditions for high school football Friday night. Halloween looks great with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a few clouds rolling in late in the day. Weather will be dry and cool for trick-or-treaters on Saturday night. Look for an increase in clouds on Sunday out ahead of the next cold front - we’ll mention a slim chance at a few showers in our eastern counties. The next front will bring the coldest air of the season so far with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Monday and mid to upper 60s on Election Day. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s, and Tuesday morning there is a possibility of frost in some communities. Look for a gradual warming trend through the middle and end of next week with a chance of rain back in the forecast by NEXT weekend.