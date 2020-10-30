Two candidates for Russell County Board of Education share plans if elected

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A position for the Russell County Board of Education is up for grabs in the upcoming election Nov. 3.
Voters will have the opportunity to choose between two newcomers who hope to fill the open seat. Democrat Velor Tolliver and Republican Tim Simpson shared what they want to accomplish if elected.
“I want to be able to bring this energy I have from the customer service point of view to serving the public need,” said Tolliver. “I want to be able to bring that into the school system so that our kids can get excited about learning new things.”
“Our students are great, but they do not get the recognition they need,” Simpson said. “Dr. Coley has done a great job of promoting that, but I would like to see that promoted more so we could see those children have the same level of competition that the other schools in this area are.”
The polls in Alabama will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before the election and received no later than noon on election day.
