Two candidates vying for revenue commissioner seat in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WTVM) - Two candidates are vying for the revenue commissioner seat in Russell County.
Newcomer and Democrat Marcia Cade is facing incumbent Republican Naomi Elliot for the seat. Elliot has held the position for 17 years.
Elliot, who helped develop a streamlined system for the tax office where people can pay online, shared what she wants voters to know.
“Every penny must be accounted for at the end of the year and when you are audited,” said Elliot. “When the state sends auditors in, every penny has to be accounted for and we have done a good job of doing that. And I would just like to be able to do it for a few more years.”
Cade was unavailable for an interview, but said if elected, she hopes to enact some change within the county and stand up for the citizens and their tax dollars. She brings 20 years of experience in public and private business sectors along with her background in banking and accounting.
