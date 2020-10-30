Two suspects caught on camera stealing beer from Opelika grocery store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera stealing beer.
On Oct. 21, police were made aware of a potential theft at Winn Dixie on Fox Run Pkwy.
Two men can be seen on camera loading cases of beer into a shopping cart and exiting through the back door.
The first suspect can be seen wearing a black do-rag and mask, white t-shirt and camouflage pants. The second suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage hat, disposable face mask, oversized black t-shirt, jean shorts and boots.
The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.