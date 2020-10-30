Two suspects caught on camera stealing beer from Opelika grocery store

Two suspects seen stealing beer from Opelika grocery store (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | October 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 4:47 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera stealing beer.

On Oct. 21, police were made aware of a potential theft at Winn Dixie on Fox Run Pkwy.

Two men can be seen on camera loading cases of beer into a shopping cart and exiting through the back door.

The first suspect can be seen wearing a black do-rag and mask, white t-shirt and camouflage pants. The second suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage hat, disposable face mask, oversized black t-shirt, jean shorts and boots.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.

