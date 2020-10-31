Columbus Animal Care and Control Center holds Halloween fall festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care and Control Center is hosting a fall festival Saturday, Oct. 31.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 4910 Milgen Road.
The festival will have costume contests, arts and crafts, photo opportunities and individual treats.
The Muscogee County K9 Unit and Columbus Police Department D.A.R.E. Officers will also be in attendance at the event.
Attendees will also have meet and greet opportunities with available adoptable pets.
Below is a schedule of the events:
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Icey girl with sweet treats
- 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Meet the Muscogee K-9 units!
- 12 - 2 p.m.: Meet the D.A.R.E. officers
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Adoption meet and greets, costume contest, arts and crafts, candy and a photo booth.
Masks are required and CDC guidelines for social distancing will be in place.
