A Fall-Like Spooky Saturday Across the Chattahoochee Valley!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful Saturday in store across the Chattahoochee Valley to make for a great Halloween! Highs will only be in the upper 60s, and we will keep it crisp and dry with no rain to mention in the forecast. The early morning hours of Sunday may bring a few showers, but we dry out nicely for the late morning and afternoon for another beautiful day to end the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. On Monday night another cold front will sweep through the valley and will put our lows in the upper-30s for Tuesday morning, so if you are going to head out early to vote you will definitely want the jacket. After that, we remain pretty cool with highs in the 70s and will stay dry until next weekend when we start to bring some rain back into the forecast. Down in the Tropics, we are watching an unsettled area of shower and storm activity that should develop into a tropical depression by the end of the weekend. Right now, it is looking like it will stay south and impact Central America, but we cannot rule out that it could move northward. We will continue to track this system and keep you updated here at Storm Team 9. We hope you all have a safe and Happy Halloween filled with few tricks and a lot of treats.