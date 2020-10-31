LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jessie Gibson | October 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 1:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the spookiest day of the year! Although Halloween will look a little bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several events are still on the calendar to ensure you will have an evening full of tricks and treats!

Trick-or-treating is being discouraged in Columbus and Phenix City and canceled in Opelika.

It is, however, being allowed on Fort Benning.

If trick-or-treating isn’t on your list of fun today, we’ve got you covered with a list of events in the area. Check it out below.

{NOTE: All of the events included in our list are taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.}

Saturday, October 31

Ice Dreams Halloween Drive-Through

  • 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT at Ice Dreams Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, located at 808 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell

Ark-in-the-Parking Lot

Drive-Thru Fall O’Ween

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
  • Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
  • $5 suggested donation per vehicle

Pope’s Haunted Farm

  • 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT on Bassett Rd. in Salem, Alabama
  • Anyone visiting Pope’s must wear a mask and practice social distancing
  • Hand-sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the farm
  • Haunted Hayride, Haunted Barn, Haunted Forest
    • $15 for one attraction, $30 for two attractions, or $40 for all three attractions

