LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the spookiest day of the year! Although Halloween will look a little bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several events are still on the calendar to ensure you will have an evening full of tricks and treats!
Trick-or-treating is being discouraged in Columbus and Phenix City and canceled in Opelika.
It is, however, being allowed on Fort Benning.
If trick-or-treating isn’t on your list of fun today, we’ve got you covered with a list of events in the area. Check it out below.
{NOTE: All of the events included in our list are taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.}
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT at Ice Dreams Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, located at 808 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell
- Britt David Baptist Church Parking Lot on W. Britt David Rd. in Columbus
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. EDT
- Drive through in your costumes to play games, get candy and win prizes!
- A variation of one of Columbus' biggest annual Halloween alternative events
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
- Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
- $5 suggested donation per vehicle
- 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT on Bassett Rd. in Salem, Alabama
- Anyone visiting Pope’s must wear a mask and practice social distancing
- Hand-sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the farm
- Haunted Hayride, Haunted Barn, Haunted Forest
- $15 for one attraction, $30 for two attractions, or $40 for all three attractions
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.