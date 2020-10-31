MCSD weekly COVID-19 reports shows 9 student, 3 employee cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday, October 30.
The report shows nine in-person student cases and three school-based employee cases.
There are 431 students in quarantine and 35 employee quarantines, All active cases are monitored in coordination with the Department of Public Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
See data from the week of October 26 through October 30 below:
Total enrolled students 31,478
Total in-person students 16,634
In-person student positive cases 9
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 431
Total employees 5,175
Total school-based employees 3,557
School-based employee positive cases 3
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 35
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.