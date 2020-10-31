Roz’s Cafe shows appreciation to poll workers by giving free lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Roz’s Cafe invited 25 volunteer poll workers to have free lunch Saturday afternoon.
Roz Murray, owner of Roz’s Cafe, said that her main goal to do this was because of the hard work the volunteers have put in working at the polls. She said this was the least she could do for them.
“People feel good because they saw that it helps everybody if they can come out and volunteer, we can show that they are appreciated by being invited to a lunch in the community," said Mark Lawrence.
Roz’s Cafe catered to the volunteers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.