Spooky Halloween Night; Frost Potential Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Halloween! If you are planning to head out with the kids this evening, conditions look mostly good! Clouds will increase, with a spot shower chance on the Georgia side of the Valley after 10PM ET, however, nothing of significance. Temps falling through the 60s, so a bit on the cool side, but certainly could be a lot colder. Sunday morning will feature a spot shower chance due to a cold front moving through, clearing out by the afternoon, with temps in the low 70s for most of us. On the back side of this cold front some of the coldest air of the season so far arrives for Monday and Tuesday. All dry and sunny, but unseasonably chilly on Monday with morning temps near 40 degrees, with many upper 30s scattered about. Highs not getting out of the 50s for some of us, low 60s at best. Monday night should bring the best shot at some frost with middle and upper 30s for rural areas and typical cold spots. Even upper 30s to near 40 degrees in Columbus and larger city centers too! Make sure you have a plan to cover up and/or bring inside any sensitive vegetation before Monday night!