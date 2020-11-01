Cold Air On The Way; Eta In The Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stronger cold front has pushed through the Chattahoochee Valley today, setting the stage for the coldest air of the season so far to arrive tonight into Monday morning and then again Monday night. Accompanied by clear skies, temps will quickly fall off tonight after sunset, with many 50s quickly showing up. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts 15-20 MPH possible, this will limit some of the drop in temperatures. However, come Monday morning, the jacket will be a must, with many low 40s, and scattered upper 30s are expected. Coldest spots to the north could get down into the middle 30s. Frost is not a major concern tonight as winds will be active, however, and sheltered valley’s, frost is not out of question. Monday afternoon, temps will struggle to get out of the upper 50s for some, with low 60s a best, a good 10-12 degrees below average. Monday night features a better shot at frost with many 30s on the table, consider bringing sensitive vegetation inside or at least covering them up at that point. Tropics wise we have tied the record 2005 hurricane season of most named storms, luckily for us Eta stays well south and should not effect the U.S. as it hits Central America as a Category 2 hurricane.