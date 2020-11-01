Cool and Dry for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features a beautiful day across the Chattahoochee Valley with low humidity and highs only in the low-70s. A cold front moves through overnight and will knock our highs into the 60s by Monday, and by Tuesday morning we could be seeing lows in the upper-30s. So, if you are planning to go vote on election day morning you will definitely need the jacket handy. After that, we stay dry as we warm back up into the 70s with rain slowly working its way back into the forecast maybe by next weekend. For now, we look fall-like with a whole lot of sunshine around for the work week. Now, Tropical Storm Eta did form overnight, but the good news is that it is going to stay way off to our South and poses no threat to U.S. soil.