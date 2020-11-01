Georgia DPH updates quarantine protocols allowing in-person voting for positive cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has updated its protocols for quarantine during COVID-19 to allow individuals to vote in person Tuesday.
Voters who are sick with COVID-19 or who are quarantined after close contact with someone who tested positive should wear a mask, stay six-feet away from others and wash their hands frequently before and after voting. Poll workers should follow the same guidelines.
Sick voters should also let poll workers know about their condition when arriving to the polling location, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The protocols are in accordance with recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Nov. 1.
