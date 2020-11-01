U.S. Senate race in Georgia remains heated in final days

“Senator Perdue was not mocking social distancing, he was clearly highlighting the poor attendance at Joe Biden and Jon Ossoff’s campaign events, both of whom spent months hiding from voters while Senator Perdue was in Washington working to secure billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief for Georgia while also visiting communities across the state. From the outset of COVID-19 Senator Perdue has urged all Georgians to watch their distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands. He has consistently stressed the importance of this at all of his campaign events, anyone claiming otherwise is distorting the facts.”