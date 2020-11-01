U.S. Senate race in Georgia remains heated in final days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Polls show the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains close.
Both candidates making campaign stops in Columbus late this week.
During Senator Perdue’s visit in Columbus Friday, Ossoff claims the senator mocked Ossoff and Joe Biden for following social distancing guidelines at their events.
”The politization of the health response to COVID-19 is why we are so deep in this crisis," said Ossoff. “Senator David Perdue has demonstrated he is not taking this seriously. He told us this would be no worse than the flu and he’s still undermining CDC guidelines.”
Senator Perdue’s campaign releasing this statement in response:
“Senator Perdue was not mocking social distancing, he was clearly highlighting the poor attendance at Joe Biden and Jon Ossoff’s campaign events, both of whom spent months hiding from voters while Senator Perdue was in Washington working to secure billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief for Georgia while also visiting communities across the state. From the outset of COVID-19 Senator Perdue has urged all Georgians to watch their distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands. He has consistently stressed the importance of this at all of his campaign events, anyone claiming otherwise is distorting the facts.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.