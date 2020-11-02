Alabama woman sentenced to 723 years of prison on sex abuse charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Lisa Marie Lesher, 41-years-old, was sentenced on November 2nd to serve 723 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls.
Lesher of Carrollton, Georgia, used to live in Falkville, Alabama, where she was convicted by a Morgan County jury on October 1, 2020, of two counts of Rape in the First Degree, four counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, one count of Sodomy in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Torture, and one count of Sexual Abuse in First Degree.
Testimonies given during trial revealed that Lesher sexually abused two girls at a home in Falkville for several years with her husband, Michael.
The case was first reported in 2007, but was reopened for prosecution after District Attorney Scott Anderson took office at the request of the victims.
Lesher was sentenced to 99 years in each count of Rape in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sexual Torture. She received a 20 year sentence for Sodomy in the Second Degree, and a 10 year sentence for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Judge Brown ordered each count to run consecutively, for a total of 723 years in the Department of Corrections.
Lesher’s husband, Michael, was tried for his participation in the abuse last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.
Judge Stephen F. Brown handed down the sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law in this case.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack and DA Investigator Johnny Coker.
District Attorney Scott Anderson said “Lisa Lesher was sentenced to 723 years in this case, and she deserved every day of it. Justice has been served.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.