Columbus Health Department holds drive-thru flu shot event all week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot event the entire week.
The event begins Monday, Nov. 2, and will end Friday, Nov. 6.
Attendees will drive to the Columbus Health Department located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Once you arrive, you will go to the drive-thru at the clinic entrance where you will roll down your window and roll up your sleeve to retrieve your shot.
This event is for ages 19 and older. There will be no children flu shots available at the drive-thru.
The flu shot is at no cost, while supplies last.
For more information, call the Columbus Health Department at 706-321-6300
