December-Like Chill for the Start of November

For Election Day, you will definitely want to bundle up when headed out to vote, though the afternoon will run a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s—regardless, still below average for early November! Though Wednesday morning still looks chilly in the low 40s, the rest of the week will feature a gradual warmup and trading in the abundant sunshine for some more clouds closer to the weekend. Rain chances still look low over the weekend with just some isolated showers possible. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend into next week with mornings nowhere near as chilly in the 60s.