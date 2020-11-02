December-Like Chill for the Start of November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first week of November feeling much more December-like outside thanks to the strong cold front moving through yesterday. Breezy conditions will persist through the afternoon, but winds dying down overnight will help us get even colder for Tuesday morning. Highs today will struggle to get any warmer than the low 60s and the bone-dry air may warrant running the humidifier tonight. Make sure you cover up any sensitive plants to as some patchy frost is possible overnight as temperatures drop down widespread into the 30s!
For Election Day, you will definitely want to bundle up when headed out to vote, though the afternoon will run a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s—regardless, still below average for early November! Though Wednesday morning still looks chilly in the low 40s, the rest of the week will feature a gradual warmup and trading in the abundant sunshine for some more clouds closer to the weekend. Rain chances still look low over the weekend with just some isolated showers possible. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend into next week with mornings nowhere near as chilly in the 60s.
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, where Hurricane Eta is headed toward Central America, and should weaken before potentially reemerging into the Caribbean or Gulf next week. So, not an immediate threat, but we’ll keep you posted on its future track down the road.
