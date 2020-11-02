Director of pardons and paroles resigns, Gov. Ivey to seek new leadership

“While more can and will be done to improve all aspects of the important mission of the Bureau, Judge Graddick has informed me that he feels Pardons and Paroles is in a good place to hand over these responsibilities to a new leadership team, one that will be able to continue to build on the progress that has been made over the past 14 months,” Ivey stated. “Therefore, on behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank Judge Graddick for all he has done and commit we will immediately begin looking for a new director who will continue making Pardons and Paroles all that the people of Alabama would expect and demand.”