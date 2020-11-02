First Frost or Freeze Possible For Some Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight with the wind calming down, and that should allow for the first frost of the season for many spots across the Chattahoochee Valley. Some of the normally colder locations could make it down to the 32 degree mark, making for the first freeze of the season too! Your Election Day weather looks fantastic - no need for the umbrella and plenty of sunshine through the day with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. We will see another day like it on Wednesday before clouds increase late in the week. I’ll mention rain chances over the weekend, but the overall coverage will be in the 10-30% range with Saturday being the day with the most showers around. Many of you won’t get wet at all as temperatures continue to warm up with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Look for highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the first part of next week.