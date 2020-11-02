Georgia DOT awards 2 contracts for new projects, includes Muscogee Co. diverging diamond on I-185

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced two contracts awarded to two counties for new projects.
Muscogee County’s project involves the construction of a diverging diamond interchange on I-185 at Buena Vista Road. The contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. for $25.6 million.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of spring 2024. This project was bid on May 22 and the contract awarded on Sept. 15, 2020.
Houston County was also awarded a contract.
When work begins on Buena Vista Road, motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.
For information on work statuses and traffic conditions, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.