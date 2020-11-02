Lighting things up at Pacelli’s Deimel Field

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been daylight football all season long at Pacelli High School in 2020. The complete do-over at Deimel Field brought brand new, state-of-the-art artificial turf to the school, but there was still one thing missing.
Lights.
Issues with the new lighting system meant early starts for football games to make sure they were completed before darkness fell.
That changed on Monday, when the final touches were put on the new lighting system. The power was hooked up, and the switches were thrown, and the new LED lighting system illuminated the field, much to the delight of Pacelli football coach Dwight Jones.
“Yes sir. That looks good. That’s great. That’s great, that’s great, that’s great. Thank y’all,” he said to the crew that finished the job.
The Vikings will host Heritage of Newnan in their GHSA Region 4-1A Private opener on Friday. Kickoff at the newly lit Deimel Field is set for 7:30 pm ET.
