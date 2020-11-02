Officials in the Chattahoochee Valley prepare for potential protests after election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After months of protests across the country, leaders throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing for any potential backlash or demonstrations after the results of the election are announced this week.
Officials said they believe any demonstrations in the area will be peaceful, but they do have plans in place to ensure the safety of demonstrators, law enforcement, and residents.
“[We’re] making sure that we’re prepared in the event there’s any kind of reaction to the election process,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.
Henderson said public safety officials have been working to ensure demonstrators and Columbus residents stay safe should protests arise in the Fountain City.
“We’ve got plans to make sure public property and public buildings are protected,” he said. “We also have public works ready in case they have to deploy barricades or anything like that.”
Rita Smith, director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said they are ready to help law enforcement keep citizens safe.
“They may ask for additional barricading,” Smith said. “They may ask for additional lighting. They may ask we go in our statewide system and request additional people, equipment.”
Henderson said they don’t expect issues with any potential demonstrations in Columbus.
“We think that only time that may come into play is if someone were to come from outside our community and attach themselves to some of the more peaceful protests,” he said.
Smith said she’s optimistic about how residents in Lee County will react to the election results.
“People are going to do the right thing and use their God given right to vote,” she said. “We will have a peaceful outcome no matter what the outcome. That is my hope. And I also have faith that should it be otherwise, we have the right people in our county to address those situations swiftly.”
Henderson said if anyone wants to voice their opinions and hold a protest, they need to apply for a permit first through the Columbus Police Department.
