One of Columbus’ biggest Halloween events got creative this year due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Normally Britt David Baptist Church would have their annual Halloween celebration in-person and spread across Britt David Park, but this year they decided to get creative to ensure families are safe and comfortable while enjoying all that Arc in the Park has to offer.
“Everybody’s wearing their mask, everybody’s wearing gloves, and nobody gets out of their car," said Tim Jones, Britt David Baptist Church Pastor. "They’re playing games from the car window and they’re receiving candy in a contactless manner.”
Even with the event changes, Arc in the Park still had a huge turnout. More than 700 families piled up in their cars and drove through Britt David Baptist Church’s parking lots and through parts of the neighborhood. By the time families got through the line, they had made 14 stops, played games and gotten bags full of candy. One mom said she’s grateful the event happened.
“It kind of felt like Halloween was just going to be cancelled this year and that’s just sad, so I’m glad to see that they got to do it and they got a good turnout, and it’s been fun," said Carolyn Matthews.
News Leader 9 spoke with kids about their favorite part. Here’s what 10 year old Jordynn Ross said.
“I got to get a lot of candy, I got to play games and it was really fun," said Jordynn Ross, trick-or-treater.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.