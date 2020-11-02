Phenix City family holds vigil for 29-year-old Jaquil Banks

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been one week since 29-year-old Jaquil Banks was murdered in the parking lot between Carousel Lounge and Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus. This past Sunday his family and friends gathered to honor his life.
“He was a good kid," said Keith Greer, the victim’s father. “He minded, he did what was asked of him and he did good for himself.”
According to the Columbus Police Department, Banks left both establishments and was assaulted in the parking lot as he was approaching his car. Foxy Lady Lounge owner, OK Adams, says the victim had not been in her business. Banks' family believes both businesses should be closed down..
“It needs to be closed down. It needs to be shut down. It ain’t right for anybody to be here like this, to live they life and die that way,” said Keith Greer, the victim’s father.
Banks' father said his family is still processing the loss of their son. His message to the community is to stop the senseless killings and pay close attention to your children.
“Talk to them, keep their lives straight. Put them on the right path. We tried so hard to put ours there, and for somebody to take him from us, it’s hard to live with," said Greer.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on Banks' murder is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.
