Two candidates vying to become Muscogee Co. Sheriff in final campaign push

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County voters will be electing a new sheriff on Tuesday’s ballot in the city’s only contested race.
The two men vying for the job have been busy getting the word out on how they would protect and serve.
Republican Mark LaJoye said his final message to voters is to look at the candidate’s qualifications and if they have a plan. Democrat and Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman’s said he’s closing with a reminder to voters that he’s been faithful and loyal to them the past 16 years.
“We talked about our plans. We have our eight-step crime reduction strategy what we’re going to do, we talked about our jail dogs program which will help cut recidivism and help cut our budget. These are significant programs and the safety and security of the inmates and the staff that work inside the jail," LaJoye said.
“With adequate staffing in the jail, we can help to interrupt the process of violence in the jail, unwanted deaths in the jail, and make sure that we have the technology to make sure that we have cameras in the cells," said Countryman.
LaJoye spent Monday driving their rolling billboard around in different parts of the community and putting up campaign signs. Countryman’s plan was to have strategy and campaign meetings Monday night.
Both candidates promise to be out campaigning on election day, hoping to be the new sheriff.
“We’ll go to a couple busy intersections here, do a little sign waving out there and then we’ll again drive our billboard truck around, kind of hit some of the hot spots where people are going into, maybe areas where they might be voting," LaJoye said.
“We’re still focusing on trying to get the vote out through social media, going out knocking on doors, going into shopping centers and anyway that we can get the vote out, that’s what we’re going to work on. We’re going to work up until 7 p.m. tomorrow," said Countryman.
The winner will replace Sheriff Donna Tompkins who lost her re-election bid in the primary.
