Chilly Start to Election Day

Next week, we’ll have to see if Hurricane Eta can redevelop after slamming Central America and possibly reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Even if we don’t see a full-fledged tropical system again, tropical moisture could easily be transported northward into the Southeast bringing an increase in rain chances; however, way too far out to nail down that forecast with any certainty. In the meantime, stay warm, and know this abnormally cold weather won’t be around much longer!