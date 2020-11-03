Chilly Start to Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day officially marks the coldest morning we’ve had since early March, so feeling rather winter-like as you head out to the polls! Abundant sunshine will warm us up well into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon though, so layers are key on this chilly Tuesday. Wednesday looks cool too, but we gradually will warm up each day this week.
70s will slowly return and by Friday, morning lows will be back in the 50s. Some moisture will make its way back into the Valley later this week, bringing an increase in clouds by Thursday. Some isolated showers are possible this weekend, but most of us will stay warm and dry.
Next week, we’ll have to see if Hurricane Eta can redevelop after slamming Central America and possibly reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Even if we don’t see a full-fledged tropical system again, tropical moisture could easily be transported northward into the Southeast bringing an increase in rain chances; however, way too far out to nail down that forecast with any certainty. In the meantime, stay warm, and know this abnormally cold weather won’t be around much longer!
