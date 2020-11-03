District Attorney-elect Marks Jones indicted on multiple felonies by Muscogee Co. Grand Jury

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Grand Jury has indicted District Attorney-elect Mark Jones on multiple felonies.
The charges stem from two different incidents. One is from a DUI on Nov. 11, 2019 where Jones injured a woman. The jury has charged Jones with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of driving recklessly and two counts of driving under the influence.
The second felony charge is from Jones' campaign video in the Civic Center parking lot. In the video, men were spinning tires and drifting in the parking lot without authority in the vicinity, putting two other men in danger. He is charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and interference with government property after.
Four other men involved in the video have also been charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and interference with government property.
Mark Jones' Defense Attorney, Chris Breault spoke on what he called this as an "election surprise.
“We were informed back in late September that Republican Attorney General Chris Carr was going to attempt an “election surprise” against Democratic DA-Elect Mark Jones after Jones was quoted in USA Today on September 5 saying he would prosecute the Columbus police officers who kneeled on and slowly suffocated Columbus resident Hector Arreola," said Breault. "So it’s not surprising that the Attorney General has worked in the dark with Julia Slater to mislead a group of unsuspecting citizens—the grand jury—into indicting DA-Elect Mark Jones. With DA-Elect Jones under indictment, the Republican leadership in Atlanta can keep him under their thumb and stop him from holding rogue police officers accountable for their actions. It is sad that violent crime and murder is rampant in Columbus, and we finally have a District Attorney who will do something about it, and now they pull something like this.”
Mark Jones beat Julia Slater to be the next Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney. He is set to take office in January.
