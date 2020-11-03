Fire crews respond to house fire on Murphy Ave. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning.
Fire crews arrived to the 900 block of Murphy Avenue at approximately 9:25 a.m. Monday.
Units found heavy smoke conditions with fire showing from the right side of the residence in the kitchen area. Crews contained the fire to the kitchen area.
The occupants were outside of the home when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Damages are estimated to be around $10,000. The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.
